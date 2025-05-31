Upper reaches receive untimely snowfall, rains lash plains

Amid the dip in mercury, the higher reaches of Valley have received fresh snowfall on Saturday while the intermittent rains lashed plains including Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the fresh and untimely snowfall has occurred at multiple places in the higher reaches of Kashmir including Affarwat in Gulmarg, Tulail and Razdan Top areas of Gurez valley, Sadhna Top, Zojila Pass, Sinthan Top, Pir Ki Gali and parts of Warwan Valley in Kishtwar.

The rains, however, lashed the plains of Kashmir since the intervening night of Friday-Saturday, bringing down the mercury further in Jammu and Kashmir.

The region amidst the fresh wet spell has witnessed cold days with Srinagar recording a maximum temperature of 14.5 degree Celsius, which was 12.2 degree Celsius below than normal.

Qazigund, a gateway of Kashmir, recorded 13.0 degree Celsius, which was 12.6 degree Celsius below normal while Pahalgam recorded 8.2 degree Celsius and 14.8 degree Celsius below normal.

Kokernag, Kupwara and Gulmarg have recorded a maximum temperature of 12.0 degree Celsius, 12.8 degree Celsius and 6.8 degree Celsius respectively.

Jammu region has also recorded the cold day with winter capital recording a maximum temperature of 32.9 degree Celsius while Banihal and Batote recorded 14.6 degree Celsius and 18.1 degree Celsius respectively.

Bhaderwah has recorded a maximum temperature of 18.4 degree Celsius while Katra recorded 28.6 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, an independent Weather Forecaster, Faizan Arif Keng told KNO that the weather conditions would improve from tomorrow while short spells of showers can continue during the next three days.

“Temperature will remain near normal to below normal during the next three days,” he added—(KNO)