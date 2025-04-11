UP: At least 22 killed following thunderstorms, rains; CM Yogi announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for deceased

At least 22 people and 45 animals were killed across the Uttar Pradesh following destructing thunderstorms and rains over the state.

The devastating incident that occurred on Thursday also led to the damage of 15 houses in the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the lead state government, announced Rs 4 lakhs ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased in the incident.

In a statement, the state government said, “UP government declares Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased in thunderstorm and Rain that occurred today. According to the Office of Relief Commissioner, a total of 22 people and 45 animals died and 15 houses were damaged across state.”

The Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased who lost their lives due to storms and lightning.

Taking to social media post on X, the office of Yogi Adityanath wrote, “Chief Minister @myogiadityanath Ji has expressed deep condolences on the loss of life due to storm and lightning in the state and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. Maharaj Ji has given instructions to immediately distribute the permissible relief amount of Rs 4 lakhs to the families of those who died in this natural disaster and to provide proper treatment to the injured. Maharaj Ji has also directed the provision of permissible assistance to those affected by animal loss.”

The Regional Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for several districts of the state, especially for the eastern part of the state for today (April 11).

The regional MeT centre has predicted thunderstorms, lighting and squall like conditions for the districts of Lucknow, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Chandauli, Barabanki, Shrawasti, Balrampur, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Kushinagar, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Unnao, Pratapgarh, Amethi, Sultanpur, Jaunpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ballia, Sant Ravidas Nagar and Ghazipur.

Meanwhile, at least 22 people lost their lives in Bihar’s Nalanda district following storm and rains that struck the region, an official said on Thursday.

Of the total casualties, 21 people died as a result of the thunderstorm, while one person succumbed to injuries caused by lightning, the official said, adding that significant damage has also been reported to homes, livestock, and agricultural crops.

Speaking to ANI, District Magistrate Shashank Shubhankar said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief and directed officials to extend Rs 4 lakh compensation to the families of each deceased person.

“A total of 22 people have died; of these, 21 died due to thunderstorms while one died due to lightning. CM has given directions for compensation to all the bereaved, and the directions are being followed. A compensation of Rs 4 Lakh each will be provided for the deceased,” the official told ANI.

In addition to the loss of human lives, significant damage has also been reported to homes, livestock, and agricultural crops, DM Shubhankar stated, adding that officials will begin an assessment of property and crop damage on Friday, after which compensation for the same will be provided.

“Tomorrow, our team will assess the loss of houses and crops, after which compensation for the same will be provided. Five livestock also died – 3 buffaloes and 2 cows. So, the losses are also being assessed and process of providing compensation is being undertaken…The injured are being provided medical treatment…,” he said.

“All uprooted trees are being cleared on war footing. Almost all of our main routes are cleared. Electricity supply was also hit; more than 350 poles fell, and over 15 transformers suffered losses. The department has formed 42 teams and they have run a drive. We hope everything will be cleared by the morning,” he added. (ANI)