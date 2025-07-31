Unseasonal rain, snowfall affect apricot yield in Kargil

Kargil, July 30: The apricot harvest in Kargil has been impacted this year due to unseasonal rains and snowfall, say residents of the Chanigund area. Local growers report a significant decline in yield, attributing it to erratic weather patterns that disrupted the fruit’s natural growth cycle.Traditionally, the harvesting of apricots in Kargil concludes by mid-August. However, this year, the process is nearly complete by the end of July, much earlier than usual. Farmers say the early completion is not due to efficiency but the result of low production caused by climatic disturbances.“In previous years, we would harvest till mid-August, but this time, the yield was so low that we finished much earlier,” said a local farmer from Chanigund. “The rains and sudden snowfall damaged the blossoms and stunted fruit development.”The setback is especially disappointing for the community, given the momentum gained last year.Pertinent to mention, In 2023, Kargil’s fresh apricots had made a successful debut in national markets, marking significant boost to the local economy and the region’s agricultural profile.