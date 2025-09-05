Jammu

Unprecedented rainfall causes widespread devastation in Jammu

ITMS collapses; water, power supply badly affected    Full electricity restoration within 2-3 days: PDD

Arvind Sharma
Arvind Sharma
3 Min Read
Akhnoor, Sep 03 (ANI): Several houses of Kotli village is inundated as Chenab River overflows following incessant rainfall, in Akhnoor on Wednesday. (ANI Video Grab)
Follow us on

 

 

Jammu, Sept 04: The unprecedented rainfall after more than a century has resulted in widespread devastation and hardship for residents. The heavy downpour has caused the collapse of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), leading to severe traffic chaos across the city.

Almost all traffic signals and signals installed under the ITMS at key locations, including Bikram Chowk, Asia Chowk, Gandhi Nagar, outside GMC, and other inner areas, have become defunct, disrupting traffic flow and creating confusion on the roads.

The city’s water infrastructure has suffered extensive damage. Major water filtration plants situated alongside River Tawi, such as Seetli, Boria, and others near water bodies, have been severely affected by the rainfall. As a result, water supply to most parts of Jammu has been severely disrupted, with many areas experiencing no water for the past 4-5 days. Even where water supply has resumed, it is often available for only 20-25 minutes at a time.

In Bahu Constituency, which includes upscale localities like Gandhi Nagar, Nanak Nagar, Greater Kailash, Sainik Colony, Bahu areas, Narwal, and Bahu Plaza, only about 50% of the water supply has been restored so far.

Similarly, Jammu West, the largest constituency of Jammu and Kashmir, and Jammu East, comprising the old city areas, have also been grappling with a severe water crisis for over ten days.

Locals said that since August 25, water supply disruptions have continued in these regions. They said the wards 25, 24, 26, 39, 16, 17, 18, as well as areas like Ban Talab, Jani Pur, and Roop Nagar, have received no water supply for more than ten days.

The ongoing water shortage has been worsened by a power outage affecting the region. While efforts are underway to restore electricity, only about 80% of the power supply has been re-established so far.

KK Thappa, Chief Engineer of Power Development Department (PDD), said, “We have restored 80% of the power supply in Jammu region and expect full restoration within 2-3 days.”

 

Jammu Airport Expansion: Div Com conducts spot inspection to assess status of land acquisition
DC takes stock of post-rainfall situation
RRC meets Kashmiri Migrant representatives
NC activists start plantation drive across Jammu City
DC Chairman inaugurates newly constructed Dharamshala at Kalgoni Mandir Changa- Doda
Share This Article
Previous Article National Institutional Ranking Framework 2025 : SKUAST-K secures 7th position in agri & allied sectors; other J&K universities shine
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

National Institutional Ranking Framework 2025 : SKUAST-K secures 7th position in agri & allied sectors; other J&K universities shine
Kashmir
Srinagar residents, traders hail GST reforms
City
Publicize Authenticity: Authorities should act
Viewpoint
The Role of Air Pollution and Environmental Toxins in Lung Cancer Development
Viewpoint