‘Unmatched experience’: Yatris praise Kashmir’s warm welcome

Srinagar, July 08: First-time pilgrims undertaking the sacred AmarnathYatra have expressed overwhelming gratitude for the warm hospitality of the Kashmiri people and the efficient arrangements made by the administration. Pilgrims from across India described their experience as safe, smooth, and spiritually fulfilling.Mohan Mishra, a 23-year-old from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, currently staying at YatriNiwas in Panthachowk, called it one of the best experiences of his life."The arrangements are excellent, and people are very cooperative. I've been to many pilgrimage sites across India, but the facilities here are unmatched. It feels like staying in a hotel — meals are served in a professional way," he said.Mishra added that he and his family were welcomed with warmth throughout their journey from Jammu to Srinagar. "Everywhere we went, we were received with kindness. The people and the administration have made the journey very smooth and comfortable. These memories will stay with us forever," he said.Aarti Sharma, 30, from West Bengal, said that the health department in Kashmir has made excellent arrangements."My mother was not feeling well after we arrived. We took her to a nearby health centre, and the doctors treated her with care. They were very polite and helpful," she said.She also said that Kashmir is peaceful and safe for everyone. People from across the country should visit here. There is no fear. The Valley is as peaceful as any other part of India," Arti said.DeepikaKumari, from Patna, Bihar, who is going for darshan with her family, said the support from the local people makes the Yatra complete.

“This is my first time visiting Kashmir. From cleanliness to prasad, pony rides to palkis — locals help us with everything. The brotherhood and kindness here is real. It is very different from what we see in the media,” she said.She also praised the security arrangements. “Police and Army are very helpful. They guide us at every point. From Jammu to the holy cave, everything is well arranged. With the blessings of BholeNath, we will keep visiting Kashmir,” she added.Kumari said from traffic control to food stalls, everything is well managed. There are help centres every few kilometers. It doesn’t feel like we are in a remote area,” she said.“We heard that Kashmir is beautiful, but the people here are even more beautiful in their hearts. Some locals even offered us tea. We felt very safe and respected,” she added.Nearly 70,000 pilgrims have undertaken the annual AmarnathYatra in the first four days since it began on July 3, officials confirmed on Monday. Of these, 21,512 devotees had Darshan at the holy cave shrine on Sunday alone, marking a strong turnout for one of Hinduism’s most sacred pilgrimages.