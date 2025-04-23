“Unleashed by Pakistan army”: Former J&K DGP Shesh Paul Vaid on Pahalgam terror attack

Former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Shesh Paul Vaid on Wednesday blamed the Pakistan army for the recent Pahalgam terror attack, calling it a “well-planned attack”.

Vaid stated that the attack was carried out by Special Service Group (SSG) commandos of the Pakistan army posing as terrorists.

Speaking to ANI, Former J&K DGP Shesh Paul Vaid said, “This is the Pulwama 2 moment of India. This was a Hamas-style attack on 7 October on Israel. It’s not a coincidence that Asim Munir (Pakistan Army chief) uttered illogical words two days back, and then such an attack takes place where the religion of the tourists was asked. Our response should be appropriate, something like how Israel responded… This terror attack was unleashed by the Pakistan army. I have been saying that these are SSG (Special Service Group) commandos of the Pakistan army posing as terrorists. It was a well-planned attack… Let them (Pakistan) be alert!”

“I appeal to all the people from Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and POK to revolt against the Pakistan army’s terrorist actions and declare independence. India should break Pakistan army’s back and break Pakistan into four parts,” Vaid further added.

He also linked the incident to recent remarks made by the Pakistani army chief, and said, “All of this is being done under Asim Munir’s command… Pakistan army chief wants to escalate the situation. He wants to prove his credentials… Let him first prove his identity.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag, to nab the perpetrators of the attack.

The tragedy that has shaken not just Kashmir but the entire country took place yesterday, where innocent tourists were killed, making it one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. (ANI)