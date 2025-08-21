Universities must drive India’s 2047 vision: LG

Ganderbal, Aug20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the newly constructed Administrative Block and Amphitheatre at the Central University of Kashmir’s Tulmulla campus in Ganderbal.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor underscored the pivotal role of academicians and students in shaping the future of India, particularly as the nation advances toward its developmental vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

“Our growth model must prioritise the development of human capital that can contribute significantly to economic progress,” Sinha said, adding that institutions of higher learning should become the axis of development with students at their core.

He stressed the importance of fostering a dynamic and engaging learning environment that encourages critical thinking, life skills, problem-solving, and innovation. The LG called for a shift in mindset and educational philosophy to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving world.

“We must move away from the ‘Sab ChaltaHai’ attitude and bring revolutionary changes to outdated curricula in our colleges and universities. Our top priority should be investment in human capital, innovation, and research,” he remarked.

Highlighting the significance of interdisciplinary education, Sinha said such courses not only develop creativity and skills but also instillsocial and moral responsibility among students. He also emphasized the need for re-skilling and up-skilling in the age of fast-changing technologies, saying, “We require human resources with exceptional qualities and lifelong learning abilities.”

Reflecting on the broader development of Jammu and Kashmir’s education sector, the LG noted that in the past decade, several premier institutions—including IIT, NIFT, AIIMS, and the Central University—have been established in the region under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I wish to see the Central University of Kashmir among the top-ranking institutions by 2047. I urge the committee and faculty to work with a vision of placing this university on the global academic map,” he said.

The event also marked the inauguration of a 7-day induction programme for newly recruited faculty members of the university.

Present on the occasion were Vice Chancellor Prof. A. RavindraNath, DIG Central Kashmir Range Rajiv Pandey, Deputy Commissioner GanderbalJatin Kishore, HoDs, faculty, staff, and students of the university.