Union MoS visits Shri Amarnath Ji cave, praises arrangements

Baltal, Jul 03: Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, arrived at the Baltal Base Camp and paid obeisance at the holy cave of Shri Amarnath, joining thousands of devotees taking part in the annual pilgrimage.

Speaking to a media channel after the Darshan of Baba Barfani, the minister lauded the elaborate arrangements made by the administration, praising both the local officials and the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir for ensuring the smooth and peaceful conduct of the Yatra.

Referring to the recent incident in Pahalgam, she acknowledged the sense of concern it created but reassured pilgrims across the country that the Yatra is being carried out with full preparedness and divine blessings. “There was some fear among the people after the Pahalgam incident, but this Yatra is going to be smooth. I prayed for the safety and well-being of all devotees,” she said.

Karandlaje also extended gratitude to the people of Kashmir for their continued support and cooperation. “The Kashmiri people are emotionally and practically associated with the Yatra. I thank them for standing shoulder to shoulder with the pilgrims,” she added.

Highlighting the national enthusiasm for the spiritual journey, the minister stressed the importance of registration. “People from across the country are coming to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. I appeal to everyone—please ensure proper registration, which is mandatory, and complete it online before arriving.”