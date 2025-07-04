Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attends “Lakhpati Didi Sammelan” at Khonmoh in J&K

In a landmark event recognizing the achievements of women-led self-help groups, the Jammu & Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM) hosted the “Lakhpati Didi Sammelan”, celebrating a major milestone in rural women’s empowerment across the Union Territory in Khonmoh today.

While Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the Chief Guest, while J&K Minister for Rural Development and Public Relations, Mr. Javid Ahmad Dar was the Guest of Honour.

Hundreds of women beneficiaries under the Lakhpati Didi initiative from various districts participated in the event, sharing their inspiring journeys of economic self-reliance and transformation.

Addressing the gathering, Chouhan praised the women as “real change makers,” reaffirming the Government of India’s commitment to supporting rural women. “The Government will always stand by you in your journey toward greater empowerment,” he stated. Highlighting the success of flagship initiatives such as the Ladli Lakshmi Yojana and Ladki Behna Scheme, the Minister commended the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in advancing women’s empowerment.

He said that these transformative schemes are positively impacting the lives of women across every region of the country. The Union Minister also distributed certificates of appreciation to six standout achievers: Manisha Devi, Taja Begum, Soni Devi, Parveena, Samiya Jan, and Shubeena Jan—recognizing their success in creating livelihoods for themselves and employment for others.

Minister Javid Dar expressed gratitude to Shri Chouhan for his visit, stating that it would pave the way for greater opportunities for rural women in J&K. Women beneficiaries expressed heartfelt thanks to the Rural Development Department, National Rural Livelihoods Mission, and the Government for their continued support in enabling them to lead lives of dignity and confident.