Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan, CM Omar Abdullah jointly review Animal Husbandry & Fisheries Sector in J&K

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today jointly chaired a high-level review meeting of the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries sectors of Jammu & Kashmir here at Srinagar, Civil Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Agriculture Production & Panchayati Raj Javid Ahmad Dar, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Secretary GoI Alka Upadhyay, Additional Chief Secretary Dheeraj Gupta, Additional Secretary (CDD/IT) and other senior officers from the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying. Principal Secretary Agriculture Production Department J&K Shailendra Kumar, Vice Chancellors of SKUAST-K and SKUAST-J, and heads of allied departments were also present.

Addressing the meeting, the Union Minister underlined the immense untapped potential in J&K’s livestock and fisheries sectors and assured full support from the Centre.

“We are here today to listen, understand your challenges, and work together. Where there is scope, there must be action,” he stated.

He called for joint efforts between the Centre and J&K Government to convert potential into outcomes, adding that rural prosperity can only be achieved when economic development reaches the grassroots through sustainable livelihoods.

Union Minister said that encouraging youth to enter micro and small-scale livestock and fishery enterprises can generate employment and inclusive growth.

He informed that a detailed plan is being drawn up involving key national institutions like the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) to build strong infrastructure and link farmers to markets.

He also announced the government’s intention to hold an Exporters’ Conference and a Private Sector Investment Conference in J&K to boost entrepreneurship.

Emphasizing the need to shift dairy operations from the unorganized to the organized sector, the Minister stressed the importance of cooperatives and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs).

He cited the example of dairy cooperatives in Varanasi where milk production increased manifold, and additional income was being earned even from cattle waste. He urged J&K’s officials to study and replicate such successful models.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah thanked the Union Minister for his visit and reiterated the significance of such joint reviews in identifying local priorities and learning from national best practices.

He observed that in J&K, large industries and factories have not always yielded sustainable results, and the real opportunity lies in strengthening traditional sectors like agriculture, horticulture, livestock, fisheries, and tourism. “Our strength lies in these sectors—not in chasing elusive factories. We must build on what is rooted in J&K,” he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted that while J&K contributes 90% of India’s trout production, the sector lacks organized processing and value addition. Similarly, despite high per capita meat consumption, much of the mutton is sourced from outside. He emphasized that self-sufficiency in meeting domestic demand can significantly improve incomes and reduce imports. He also spoke about the gradual decline of cooperatives in the dairy sector and assured that his government is committed to reviving cooperative culture and linking milk producers to formal processing networks.

Referring to the Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP), the Chief Minister said the initiative was launched to address critical gaps in oilseed production, fodder, dairy, mutton, and fisheries. He appreciated the Union Government’s support and assured that all valuable suggestions made during the review would be implemented with sincerity and urgency.

During the event, the Union Minister and Chief Minister virtually inaugurated a 50,000 litres per day Ultra High Temperature (UHT) Milk Plant at Satwari, Jammu, and held interactions with progressive dairy farmers, who shared their experiences of improved incomes and organized procurement process through cooperative societies.

The meeting concluded with both leaders reaffirming their shared vision for transforming Animal Husbandry and Fisheries into vibrant, employment-generating sectors in J&K. it was resolved to implement joint strategies for infrastructure expansion, market linkages, entrepreneurship development, and cooperatives’ revival, aimed at building a resilient rural economy.

Earlier, Principal Secretary Shailendra Kumar gave a detailed presentation on the performance of the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Departments, noting that the sectors contribute ₹12,634 crore—6.25% of J&K’s GDP. The livestock population includes 24.54 lakh cattle, 31 lakh sheep, 15 lakh goats, and 73 lakh backyard poultry, with annual milk production at 2,875 TMT and trout accounting for 90% of the national output.

The presentation highlighted achievements under major schemes. Under the National Livestock Mission, 2.9 lakh animals were insured and Sheep AI Centres established. Livestock Health & Disease Control facilitated mass vaccinations and the deployment of 50 Mobile Veterinary Units has been made. The meeting was informed that NADCP has covered over 96 lakh vaccinations, and Rashtriya Gokul Mission has expanded AI services and trained over 1,500 MAITRIs. PMMSY has supported aquaculture infrastructure, ornamental fisheries, and RAS units, benefiting nearly 80,000 individuals.

Under the National Program for Dairy Development, JKMPCL is targeting ₹500 crore turnover by 2025–26, with two new milk plants underway at a cost of ₹258.10 crore. Over 11.33 lakh Kisan Credit Cards have been issued, including 2.46 lakh for AH&F. The AHIDF has achieved a 73% sanction rate, enabling private investments in dairy and poultry infrastructure.

It was noted that ₹5,013 crore Holistic Agriculture Development Program includes ₹1,364 crore for livestock and fisheries, aiming at self-sufficiency in milk, mutton, and eggs. More than 1,800 Pashu Sakhis have been deployed, and 500 hydroponic fodder units are being set up to address green fodder needs.

It was stated that digitization is advancing through platforms like the Kisan Sathi Portal, Daksh Kisan LMS, and the Output Tracking App. Over 2,000 Kisan Khidmat Ghars are being established to deliver agricultural services at the grassroots level.

The department’s reform efforts have earned national recognition, including the SKOCH Gold Award, Innovation Leadership Award, and the Best UT in Fisheries Award for 2024.