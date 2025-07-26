Union Minister Mandaviya announces ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas Padyatra’ in Drass to honour war heroes

Drass, Kargil, July 25:

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, Friday said that ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas Padyatra’ will be held tomorrow in Drass, Kargil, under the banner of MY Bharat (Mera Yuva Bharat) to mark the 26th anniversary of India’s victory in the 1999 Kargil War.

The padyatra is being organized as a tribute to the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice of the Indian armed forces. “The nation will always remember the bravery and valour of our armed forces. Their heroism in the face of extreme adversity stands as a timeless example of patriotism and dedication,” Mandaviya said.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to instill a sense of national pride and historical awareness among the youth. The Union Minister emphasized that through MY Bharat, the government aims to connect young citizens with the legacy of India’s bravehearts, ensuring that their stories continue to inspire generations.

Set in the historic town of Drass—one of the key battlefronts during the Kargil War—the padyatra will witness participation of various people.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, commemorates the Indian Army’s success in recapturing the high-altitude outposts occupied by Pakistani intruders. The day holds deep national significance and is marked by tributes, memorial ceremonies, and patriotic events across the country.