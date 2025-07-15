Union Minister Jitendra Singh Talks to DC Doda Following Horrific Tempo Accident near Bhart Village; 3 Killed, 4 Critical

Doda, July 15: Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh condoled a ghastly road accident in a private tempo near Bhart village, 20-25 km from Doda city.

The minister informed that he was just talking to the District Commissioner (DC) of Doda, Sh. Harvinder Singh, to understand the situation.

Three people have reportedly lost their lives in the accident as per the first reports, with four others critically injured. Dr. Singh ensured that whatever medical help and support is required is being given to the victims. He praised DC Harvinder Singh for overseeing rescue operations personally and keeping everyone updated regularly.

A tragic accident claimed the lives of several individuals, including Mohd Ashraf ,Mangta, Atta Mohd, Tariq Hussain, Rafiqa Begum. Many others were injured, including Mohd Rafi Bashir, Hakem,Abdul Qasim, Mohd Qasim, Gh Mohd,Abdul Rashid , Muzee ur rehman , sahil Farooq, Saima Banoo ,Shameema Bano, Aqib Hussain, Abdul Qayoom,Shakoor din, uzma, kulsma.

“My deepest condolences to the families of the victims,” Dr. Singh added, stating that any additional required aid would be arranged immediately. Investigations into the reason for the crash are being pursued by authorities while emergency units strive to provide the best possible treatment for the injured.

More information is pending as the situation unfolds.