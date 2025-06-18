Union Minister Jitendra Singh lauds 11 years of Modi govt; says era marked a “turning point” for India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday lauded the extensive administrative reforms that have reshaped India’s governance landscape on the occasion of the completion of 11 years of the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising their profound socio-economic implications during the time.

Speaking to reporters after addressing a conference on “11 years of the transformational journey of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions”, Singh underscored the government’s focus on leveraging technology to enhance ease of living and governance while also addressing historical injustices and promoting compassionate policies.

“The administrative reforms that happened in the last 11 years were not limited to governance… They had huge socio-economic ramifications. There was an effort to promote ease of living and ease of governance by using technology… PM Modi pledged that the sections of society who did not get complete justice and were deprived of their rights will be taken care of. By ending the British Empire’s dubious legacy of getting certificates attested by a gazetted officer, PM Modi sent a huge message that he trusts the youth to take the country’s reins in their hands,” the Union Minister stated.

“A provision was brought that despite stillbirth, a woman can get the right to childcare leave and maternity leave… Such reforms have been introduced, which are compassionate and also have the scope for far-reaching impact,” he added.

The PM Modi-led NDA government is marking the completion of 11 years in office this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was first sworn in on May 26, 2014, and assumed office for a third consecutive term on June 9 last year.

Outlining the 11 years of the transformational journey of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the Union Minister highlighted a series of reforms aimed at simplifying governance, empowering citizens and humanising administration.

He highlighted the announcement that the Central government employees who are covered under the “Unified Pension Scheme” will now be eligible for retirement and death gratuity benefits, as per the provisions of the Central Civil Service (Payment of Gratuity under National Pension System) Rules, 2021 and emphasised the government doing away with redundant rules by repealing over 1,600 outdated provisions–many of them colonial-era legacies–as a strong message of trust in citizens, particularly India’s youth.

Meanwhile, responding to the Congress party’s criticism of Indian foreign policy and diplomacy following PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump’s telephonic conversation on the sidelines of the G7 summit, Singh dismissed the opposition’s stance, saying, “They (Congress) would not be called Opposition if they don’t oppose… We have put figures to compare the situation before 2014 and now… This is an evidence-based era…These figures support the fact that the last 11 years have been a turning point for India, both domestically and internationally. The esteem of Indians has gone up.” (ANI)