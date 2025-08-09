Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurates India’s first-of-its-kind Animal Stem Cell Bio Bank, laboratory in Hyderabad

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Atomic Energy and Space, Jitendra Singh, on Saturday inaugurated India’s first-of-its-kind State-of-the-Art Animal Stem Cell Biobank and Animal Stem Cell Laboratory at the National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB), Hyderabad.

As per the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Minister also laid the foundation stone of a new hostel block and Type-IV quarters at NIAB, approved by the Department of Biotechnology at a total cost of Rs 19.98 crore. The infrastructure will cater to the needs of research scholars, faculty, and staff, fostering a vibrant academic and innovation ecosystem.

The cutting-edge facility of Animal BioBank, spread over 9,300 sq ft and constructed at a cost of Rs 1.85 crore, will focus on regenerative medicine and cellular therapies for livestock. Equipped with a stem cell culture unit, 3D bioprinter, bacterial culture lab, cryostorage, autoclave rooms, advanced air handling systems, and uninterrupted power backup, the laboratory will advance research in disease modelling, tissue engineering, and reproductive biotechnology.

With support from the National Biopharma Mission (NBM) of DBT-BIRAC, the facility will be expanded to enable biobanking of animal stem cells and their derivatives.

The Minister hailed PM Narendra Modi’s futuristic vision, which had enabled the rolling out of the Biotechnology BioE3 policy, thus giving India the advantage of being an early initiator in this area.

In addition, during the programme, Jitendra Singh launched five innovative veterinary diagnostic tools designed to revolutionise animal health management and support the ‘One Health’ approach, including Rapid Detection of Brucellosis – A field-deployable, DIVA-capable diagnostic kit for early and accurate detection of Brucella species, Mastitis Detection Technology – A cost-effective on-site diagnostic assay for subclinical and clinical mastitis in dairy cattle, Antimicrobial Sensitivity Testing Device – A portable tool providing results within two hours to promote responsible antibiotic use, Toxoplasmosis Detection Kit – A sensitive and specific test for Toxoplasma gondii infection in animals, Japanese Encephalitis Detection Kit – An indigenously developed rapid strip for large-scale surveillance in animals and humans, the Minister emphasised that these innovations will boost agriculture-linked GDP, enhance livestock productivity, and pave the way for an “Evergreen Revolution” in the animal husbandry sector.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said, “I’m glad the entire Department of Biotechnology, under the leadership of Dr Rajesh Gokhale, is contributing to making India future-ready. We will not lag behind when the next industrial revolution–driven by biotechnology–takes over. The economy will shift from manufacturing to regenerative and genetic processes, and India has already initiated this transition. This is one of the best times, with enabling support from policymakers, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who understood the long-term relevance of initiatives like the Bio E3 policy.”

He added that the recently announced Rs 1 lakh crore RDI fund under the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Fund (ANRF) will give a special boost to private sector R&D, enabling India to move from the world’s fourth-largest economy towards the top rank.

The Union Minister highlighted that the Department of Biotechnology uniquely integrates the plant, animal, and human worlds under one umbrella. He cited India’s contributions to space-based experiments, including collaborations with the Department of Space, and envisioned emerging fields such as space medicine and space physiology.

On the agricultural front, he said, “These releases mark a new phase of animal-based agricultural productivity–an ‘Evergreen Revolution’. With 18 per cent of GDP from agriculture and 60 per cent of our workforce depending on it, innovations in veterinary health will have a transformative impact. One rupee spent on agricultural research yields a return of Rs 13, and linking industry partners from day one ensures these technologies reach the ground.”

He stressed the need for awareness among farmers about diseases like brucellosis, mastitis, and toxoplasmosis, noting that many livestock owners remain unaware of diagnostic and therapeutic options.

On the sidelines, Singh interacted with farmers, underscoring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s priority for farmer welfare and rural prosperity. He urged livestock owners to adopt modern diagnostic tools and disease prevention measures, highlighting that early detection not only saves animal lives but also boosts farm incomes.

He also commended Director NIAB Dr Taru Sharma for her role in establishing India’s first animal stem cell biobank, remarking that, “We had such facilities for human stem cells, but hardly any for animal cells. The best of NIAB, and the best of Indian biotechnology are yet to come.” (ANI)