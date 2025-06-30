BreakingNational

Union Minister Amit Shah chairs ‘Manthan Baithak’ in New Delhi to commemorate International Year of Cooperatives 2025

ANI
ANI
2 Min Read

Union Home and Cooperation Affairs Minister Amit Shah on Monday chaired a ‘Manthan Baithak’ with cooperative ministers from all States and Union Territories to commemorate the International Year of Cooperatives 2025.

Earlier on June 20, Amit Shah addressed a national seminar organised in Mumbai on the occasion of the International Year of Cooperatives 2025.

Union Minister Shah said that while cooperatives can be an economic system for the entire world, for India, cooperation is a traditional philosophy of life. Living together, thinking together, working together, moving toward a common goal, and standing by each other in joy and sorrow are part of the soul of Indian philosophy.

He stated that the nearly 125-year-old cooperative movement has been a support for the country’s poor, farmers, rural citizens, and especially women, through many ups and downs.

Amit Shah said that under the cooperative movement, organisations like Amul, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO), and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) have created numerous success stories.

Today, 36 lakh poor rural women are associated with Amul, who have invested no more than 100 rupees in capital, yet due to their hard work, Amul’s turnover is 80,000 crore rupees, with profits directly deposited into these women’s bank accounts.

Shah added that whether it is IFFCO or KRIBHCO, small farmers toil in their fields and supply their produce to the Government of India at Minimum Support Price (MSP), and the same grain is distributed to the poor as 5 kilos of free ration every month. The backbone of this entire scheme is NCCF and, in particular, NAFED.

The United Nations has declared the year 2025 as the ‘International Year of Cooperatives’, with a theme of “Cooperatives Build a Better World”.

The primary objective of the initiative is to underscore the vital role cooperatives play in a country’s social and economic development, and to address challenges such as poverty, unemployment, and social inequality. (ANI)

Dal Lake is ready to welcome G20 delegates, people associated with tourism are hopeful about summit
Two LeT associates detained under PSA in Bandipora: Police
DC B’la inaugurates first of its kind Drug De-addiction cum Rehabilitation Centre
We will remove poverty, unemployment and rising prices real issues in Lok Sabha polls: Rahul Gandhi
Traffic Rural Department & MVD Anantnag organize Awareness camp on “Road Safety & Traffic Awareness” at Bijbehara
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Australian FM to hold talks with EAM Jaishankar on sidelines of Quad Foreign Ministers’ meet
Next Article “First of all, we need to free the hostages”: Netanyahu on Gaza war, Hamas, and prospects of regional normalization deals
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

LG Sinha Visits Baltal Base Camp, Reviews Preparedness Ahead of SANJY 2025
Breaking
“I am not offering Iran anything”: Trump denies nuclear deal talks
Breaking World
JKPC forms alliance with JDF, PDF; Launches ‘People’s Alliance for Change’
Developing Story
“First of all, we need to free the hostages”: Netanyahu on Gaza war, Hamas, and prospects of regional normalization deals
Breaking World