Union Home Secretary chairs review meeting on security preparations for Amarnath Yatra

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Tuesday chaired a review meeting for security preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Senior officials of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, BSF, and other agencies are taking part in the review meeting to finalise an action plan on security and preparations for the Amarnath Yatra.

The meeting is being held at Jammu and Kashmir Police headquarters

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Udhampur-Reasi Range, Sarah Rizvi, held a meeting on June 14 on security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra.

During the meeting, the DIG emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts among all stakeholders to ensure the safety and security of the pilgrims.

The senior official highlighted the need for meticulous planning and execution of security measures to address any potential threats and challenges.

It was also discussed that proper liaison be maintained with all the intelligence agencies, the Army, the Paramilitary forces, and other sister agencies involved.

The DIG stressed for ensuring a high level of vigilance and preparedness for smooth conduct throughout the duration of the Yatra. Instructions were disseminated among various subordinate officers and concerned authorities to conduct regular briefing/debriefing and mock drills to ensure that all plans are effectively implemented and executed on ground.

Several officers under the U-R range attended the meeting.

A day earlier, Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat, chaired a high-level review meeting regarding the administrative and logistical preparations for the incoming Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies to be deployed for the Amarnath Yatra, 2025.

Shri Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 3 this year. The Yatra will culminate on August 9 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. (ANI)