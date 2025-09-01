BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tours Flood-Hit Areas in Jammu

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Follow us on

Jammu, September 01: Union Home Minister & Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Monday Visited visited the flood-affected area of Manguchak, Jammu.

In a post on X, BJP J&K wrote , “Union Home Minister & Minister of Cooperation Sh. @AmitShah Ji, accompanied by J&K BJP President Sh. @iamsatsharmaca Ji and Leader of Opposition J&K Assembly Sh. @Sunil_SharmaBJP Ji, visited the flood-affected area of Manguchak, Jammu. MLAs @iNarinderRaina, @devindermanyal, and @ChVikramR, Sh. @SurinderMarh were also present on the occasion.”

TMC delegation meets with families in Poonch affected by Pakistani shelling
Dialogue and diplomacy: India reaffirms its commitment to finding peaceful resolution to Ukraine-Russia conflict
Zelenskyy says he had productive conversation with Trump on ending war
Four drug peddlers held with heroin-like substance in Anantnag: Police
Two IUST PhD Scholars conferred with ICSSR Doctoral Fellowship
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Member Secretary Inaugurates Cocoon Auction Market & Mera Resham Mera Abhiman Programme at Anantnag
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Member Secretary Inaugurates Cocoon Auction Market & Mera Resham Mera Abhiman Programme at Anantnag
Jammu and Kashmir News
“Concluded productive visit to China”: PM Modi leaves for India after successful SCO Summit
Breaking National
Amit Shah holds review meeting of flood situation in Jammu and Kashmir; CM Abdullah, LG Sinha present
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
“India will extend assistance”: EAM expresses support in wake of devastating Afghanistan earthquake
Breaking