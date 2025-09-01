Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tours Flood-Hit Areas in Jammu

Follow us on

Jammu, September 01: Union Home Minister & Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Monday Visited visited the flood-affected area of Manguchak, Jammu.

In a post on X, BJP J&K wrote , “Union Home Minister & Minister of Cooperation Sh. @AmitShah Ji, accompanied by J&K BJP President Sh. @iamsatsharmaca Ji and Leader of Opposition J&K Assembly Sh. @Sunil_SharmaBJP Ji, visited the flood-affected area of Manguchak, Jammu. MLAs @iNarinderRaina, @devindermanyal, and @ChVikramR, Sh. @SurinderMarh were also present on the occasion.”