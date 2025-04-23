Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets grieving families of Pahalgam terror attack victims

In the aftermath of the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of innocent tourists on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met the families of the victims outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar.

Earlier, the Union Home Minister paid his tribute to the victims of the attack, which had left the Kashmir Valley and the nation in collective grief and deep mourning, by laying a wreath in a poignant ceremony in Srinagar.

Family members whose faces were etched with profound sorrow were seen pleading with the Home Minister, as they quivered with grief, expressing the depth of their pain following the tragic loss of their loved ones in the attack.

Congress MP KC Venugopal and Jammu-Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra also paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack during the ceremony.

The attack, which unfolded on Tuesday in the picturesque Pahalgam area of Anantnag district, turned a place once known for its tranquillity into a site of mourning. The attack was one of the biggest terror attacks in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The Union Home Minister is also set to depart for Pahalgam following his meeting with the victim’s family. Meanwhile, security has been heightened as army personnel arrive at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, where the terrorist attack took place.

As the nation comes to terms with the devastating loss, political parties as well as traders’ unions in the region today have collectively called for a complete shutdown in the Kashmir valley in solidarity with the victims’ families and condemnation of the attack.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Union Home Minister chaired a high-level security meeting with all the agencies following the Pahalgam terror attack after he reached Srinagar in the evening yesterday. He said earlier that those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared. (ANI)