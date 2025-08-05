Unilateral actions of Aug 5, 2019 unacceptable: Dr Farooq

Srinagar, Aug 04: National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah reiterated the party’s firm opposition to the “unilateral and unconstitutional” actions taken on August 5, 2019.

“Such steps continue to remain unacceptable to the people of Jammu & Kashmir and the party,” he said during a meeting with several individual and public delegations, who called on him at the party headquarters, Nawa-e-Subha here.

Dr Abdullah affirmed that the J&K National Conference will continue its peaceful, democratic and constitutional struggle for the restoration of J&K’s democratic and constitutional rights.

On the occasion, many former Panchs and Sarpanches from the Indian National Congress (INC) joined the National Conference from the Inderwal area, the party said in a statement issued here.

The joining programmes were organised by MLA Inderwal Pyarelal Sharma. Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Senior Leaders Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Sajjad Kichloo, Provincial President Kashmir Showkat Mir were present on the occasion, the statement added.

Welcoming the new entrants, Dr Farooq emphasised the values of public service, sincerity, and loyalty towards party ideals and programmes. “The events of August 5, 2019, caused deep hurt and disappointment among the people of Jammu & Kashmir. As a party, we remain committed to pursuing the restoration of our constitutional and democratic rights through peaceful, democratic, and constitutional means. Our resolve is rooted in the aspirations and sentiments of the people,” he said.

The NC chief added, “I warmly welcome all those who have joined the National Conference today. Their decision reflects growing faith in our party’s vision and commitment to public service. I am confident that their experience and dedication will strengthen our efforts, especially at the grassroots level, and help us better serve the people.”

He expressed hope that the joining of new members will further strengthen the party, particularly in the Inderwal Assembly segment.

Later in the day, a delegation from the Sikh community, led by the party’s Minority Wing Convenor Sardar J S Azad, also met the party president.

The delegation highlighted various pressing issues concerning the Sikh community. Dr Abdullah assured them that their concerns would be flagged with the concerned authorities for prompt redressal. He reaffirmed the party’s commitment to inclusive development and social justice, ensuring that no community is left behind in the progress of Jammu and Kashmir. State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, YNC Provincial President Mir Mushtaq were also present.