Unidentified body recovered from Jhelum in Srinagar

An unidentified body of a man was recovered by locals from the river Jhelum near the Athwajan area of Srinagar on Thursday, officials said.

An official told the body was spotted by locals near Mehjoormazar, Athwajan, who immediately informed the police.

He said soon after a team from Panthachowk police station reached the spot and took the body into their possession.

“The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, and the body has been sent to hospital for medico-legal formalities.” he said—(KNO)