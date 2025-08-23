Under Modi’s leadership, every citizen’s voice matters: Ashok Koul

Srinagar, Aug 22: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary (Organisation) for Jammu & Kashmir, Ashok Koul, convened a massive Public Grievances Camp at Chack Jamal Mir Pattan Palhalan in Baramulla as an outreach initiative to reinforce grassroots engagement and addressed people’s concerns.The event drew overwhelming participation from hundreds of residents, particularly women, community elders, and party workers, who voiced their grievances, suggestions, and aspirations directly before the senior BJP leadership, a party statement issued here said.Koul was joined by BJP Secretary Mudasir Wani, District President Baramulla Ghulam Hassan Dar, and the district team of Baramulla BJP. The leadership listened attentively and assured that every issue would be taken up with concerned authorities for swift resolution.Addressing the gathering, Koul made it clear that the BJP is fully committed to the welfare of the people of Jammu & Kashmir. “The days of neglect are over. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, every citizen’s voice matters. Every unit of the BJP is a platform of accountability where the concerns raised will be acted upon with urgency,” he said. He added, “The BJP is determined to mitigate the challenges faced by our people and to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach every household without discrimination.”Highlighting the achievements of the Modi government, the BJP leader pointed out the unprecedented pace of development in J&K, be it record infrastructure projects, improved road connectivity, extension of welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Ujjwala Yojana, or the creation of new educational and employment opportunities.”The transformation in Jammu & Kashmir is a result of the Modi government’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,” he said.