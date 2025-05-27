Breaking

“Unauthorized Actions”: J&K High Court Bar Association removes Vice President, General Secretary 

RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) has removed its Vice President, Mubashir Majid Malik, and General Secretary, S. Jeetender Singh, from their positions and basic membership for alleged “unauthorized actions and conduct prejudicial to the interests of the Association.”

In a formal order issued, a copy of which lies with Srinagar based news agency , the JKHCBA stated that both office-bearers failed to respond to a show-cause notice served on 21st of this month, seeking an explanation for organizing events “without the consent of the Core Members” and engaging in activities deemed “detrimental to the Association’s reputation, objectives, and unity.”

The General Body of the JKHCBA, in a meeting held earlier, resolved to remove them with immediate effect, citing violations of the Association’s bylaws.

“Mr. Mubashir Majid Malik is formally removed from the position of Vice President… and from basic membership,” the order states.

“Mr. S. Jeetender Singh is formally removed from the position of General Secretary… and from basic membership.”

Additionally, the two have been directed to “deposit all files, documents, and records of the KAA/JKHCBA, including the membership register,” within two days. Failure to comply may lead to “legal measures to recover the Association’s property.”

The order, signed by Joint Secretary of the association, stressed that the decision was taken to uphold the Association’s integrity.

