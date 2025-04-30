UN warns of “catastrophic consequences” as India-Pakistan tensions rise, calls for de-escalation

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and emphasised the need for justice and accountability.

He also expressed concern over rising tensions between India and Pakistan, warning that “confrontation could have catastrophic consequences.”

While addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, said, “UN Secretary General spoke separately with Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, and he also spoke with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the Minister of External Affairs of India. In his phone call, the Secretary General reiterated strong condemnation of the April 22 terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir. The Secretary General noted the importance of pursuing justice and accountability for these attacks through lawful means.”

Dujarric added, “The Secretary General also expressed his deep concern at the rising tension between India and Pakistan, and he also underscored the need to avoid a confrontation that could result in tragic consequences.

The Secretary General offered his good officers to support any de-escalation efforts.

Guterres stressed that the region and the world cannot afford a confrontation between the two nations.

“The Secretary General remains concerned by the high level of tension between the two countries… He wants to see both sides towards a de-escalation. The region and the world cannot afford a confrontation between India and Pakistan, which would be catastrophic for those two countries and for the world as a whole,” Dujarric said.

Notably, Jaishankar received calls from various world leaders condemning the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, where Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, and injured many others.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Received a call from UN SG Antonio Guterres. Appreciate his unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Agreed on the importance of accountability. India is resolved that the perpetrators, planners and backers of this attack are brought to justice.”

Sharif, in his telephonic conversation with Guterres, pleaded for a neutral investigation into the Pahalgam incident.

“Had a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. I reaffirmed Pakistan’s condemnation of terrorism in all its forms, rejected baseless Indian accusations, and called for a transparent and neutral investigation into the Pahalgam incident…

Pakistan remains committed to peace, but will defend its sovereignty with full force if challenged,” Sharif wrote on X on Tuesday. (ANI)