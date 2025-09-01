Sports

Umer Heir, Kings FC Among Winners of CRPF Football Cup

Thrilling matches at TRC Srinagar set stage for quarter-finals

Srinagar, Aug 31: Day three of the second Edition CRPF Football Cup 2025 at the Synthetic Football Turf, TRC Srinagar, Sunday saw four captivating matches that kept fans glued to the action.As per a statement issued here, in Match 5, Umer Heir edged past Budgam Blues in a nail-biting penalty shootout. Goalkeeper Mehran played a pivotal role and was named Player of the Match for his heroics between the posts. Kings FC continued their impressive run in Match 6, defeating Taweed FC with a commanding performance. Sahil of Kings FC was adjudged Player of the Match for his outstanding contributions. In a high-scoring clash during Match 7, JK Academy Eidgah outclassed Majeed Bagh FC in scintillating style. Faiz of JKA Eidgah was named Player of the Match.Match 8 witnessed Syed Star Hyder triumph over Sindh Valley FC in another exciting encounter, with young Umar Gul earning the Player of the Match title for his brilliant performance. Organisers said the matches drew large crowds, with spectators enjoying the action-packed Sunday of football. “The quality of play and enthusiasm of the fans has been fantastic. The tournament is growing in stature each year,” said a CRPF official. The quarter-finals of the tournament are scheduled to begin tomorrow at the Synthetic Football Turf, promising more high-octane football and emerging talent.

