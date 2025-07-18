Umeed: J&K Bank holds capacity-building workshop for FPOs

Srinagar, Jul 17: Reaffirming its commitment to strengthen the farming community through enhanced financial support, J&K Bank on Thursday organised a Capacity-Building & Orientation Workshop for Farmers Producers Organisations (FPOs) in collaboration with Jammu & Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM).Held at the bank’s corporate office in Srinagar, the workshop was chaired by Deputy General Manager (Credit) Rakesh Magotra in the presence of DGM Suhail Lone, Project Manager (JK RLM) Zubair Hassan, representatives from various FPOs across the Kashmir region, and other officers of the Bank. Mission Director JKRLM Shubra Sharma joined the proceedings through VC mode.Addressing the participants virtually, Mission Director JKRLM Shubra Sharma appreciated the initiative, stating, “The progress of FPOs is being closely tracked by the Government of J&K, and the Chief Secretary himself is keen to see them grow with easy and affordable credit access.”While thanking J&K Bank for organising the workshop that helps the participants understand the range of credit schemes available, she said, “JKRLM will continue to support and guide you, in line with the Government’s vision of empowering farmers. I encourage all of you to make full use of these schemes, adopt modern tools and methods to increase your productivity, and move towards prosperity.“J&K Bank truly deserves appreciation for taking this proactive step”, she added.Speaking on the occasion, DGM Rakesh Magotra underlined the vital role of FPOs in agricultural growth, saying, “FPOs have been formed to give farmers easier access to timely and adequate credit along with market linkages. The Government of J&K is closely monitoring credit flow to FPOs, and at J&K Bank, we are committed to making finance both accessible and affordable to harness the power of farmer collectives so that agriculture and allied activities can grow. He apprised that this is the third such capacity-building workshop of FPOs being organised by the bank, and a similar workshop for FPOs of Jammu Division under the Umeed project is being organised in the immediate future.“We have introduced a customised product for FPOs to meet their capital and operational needs, in addition to schemes like HADP, PMFME and the National Livestock Mission,” he added.Earlier, DGM Suhail Lone said, “We want to assure all FPOs that banks stand ready to provide you with the support you need. This workshop, held in collaboration with JKRLM, is meant to help you clearly understand the schemes, products and facilities that can strengthen your operations and growth.”The interactive workshop featured presentations and discussions on financial products, credit linkages, and government-backed schemes tailored for FPOs. Participants welcomed the initiative, describing it as a timely effort to empower FPOs and strengthen the region’s agricultural ecosystem.