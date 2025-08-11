Ukraine-Russia war: Zelenskyy dials PM Modi, proposes to meet him in person during UNGA in September

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday held a detailed discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on key issues related to bilateral cooperation and the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for PM Modi’s warm words of support for the Ukrainian people, emphasising the importance of international solidarity during these challenging times.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Ukrainian President said that the two leaders held discussions on wide-ranging topics.

Zelenskyy wrote on X, “I had a long conversation with the Prime Minister of India @narendramodi. We discussed in detail all important issues – both of our bilateral cooperation and the overall diplomatic situation. I am grateful to the Prime Minister for his warm words of support for our people.”

“We agreed to plan a personal meeting in September during the UN General Assembly and to work on an exchange of visits,” he added.

This conversation comes amid heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with the US and other countries exploring ways to end the conflict. India has maintained a balanced approach, advocating for peaceful resolution while also strengthening ties with both Russia and Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president briefed PM Modi on recent Russian attacks, including a strike on a bus station in Zaporizhzhia that injured dozens of people. Zelenskyy stressed that these attacks occur at a time when diplomatic efforts could potentially end the war, yet Russia shows no willingness to cease fire.

“I informed about the Russian attacks on our cities and villages, about yesterday’s strike on the bus station in Zaporizhzhia, where dozens of people were injured in a deliberate Russian bombing of a regular urban facility. And this is at a time when there is finally a diplomatic possibility to end the war. Instead of demonstrating readiness for a ceasefire, Russia is showing only its desire to continue the occupation and killings,” Zelenskyy posted on X.

Meanwhile, PM Modi reaffirmed India’s steadfast and consistent position for the peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict and support for efforts aimed at the restoration of peace.

According to a PMO release, the Prime Minister thanked the Ukrainian President and “reaffirmed India’s steadfast and consistent position for peaceful settlement of the conflict and support for efforts aimed at the earliest restoration of peace”.

PM Modi reiterated India’s commitment to extend all possible support in this regard.

The leaders also reviewed progress in the India-Ukraine bilateral partnership and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, the release said. They agreed to remain in touch.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Glad to speak with President Zelenskyy and hear his perspectives on recent developments. I conveyed India’s consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict. India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well as to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine.”

“It is important that India is supporting our peace efforts and shares the position that everything concerning Ukraine must be decided with Ukraine’s participation. Other formats will not deliver results,” he posted on X.

“We also discussed in detail the sanctions against Russia. I noted that it is necessary to limit the export of Russian energy, particularly oil, to reduce its potential and ability to finance the continuation of this war. It is important that every leader who has tangible leverage over Russia sends the corresponding signals to Moscow,” said Zelenskyy.

Earlier on August 8, PM Modi had a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin.

During their telephone call, President Putin briefed PM on the latest developments concerning Ukraine, as per a statement by the External Affairs Ministry.

The call between India and Ukraine comes on the heels of a summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which is to take place on August 15, in Alaska. The meeting is expected to focus heavily on efforts to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

The White House is considering inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to a summit in Alaska between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, a White House official told The Hill’s sister network, NewsNation, on Sunday. It remains unclear if Zelenskyy will attend the meeting as details are yet to be finalised, The Hill reported. (ANI)