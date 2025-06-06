Udhampur-Baramulla Rail Link a Historic Milestone, Says BJP’s Altaf Thakur

Srinagar, June 06: Terming the completion of the Udhampur-Baramulla rail link a “historic moment,” BJP Jammu and Kashmir spokesperson Altaf Thakur today expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the project a “precious Eid gift” for the people of the Union Territory.

In a statement issued to the press, Thakur said, “The Udhampur-Baramulla railway connectivity is not just a feat of engineering but a symbol of hope, development, and national integration. This is truly a historic moment for Jammu and Kashmir.”

He added that the ambitious rail project will revolutionise travel in the region, boost tourism, and open up economic opportunities for remote areas. “This is yet another testament to PM Modi’s unwavering commitment to the development and progress of J&K,” he said.

Thakur hailed the project as one of the most significant infrastructure achievements in recent times and said it will benefit people from all walks of life, especially those from the far-flung and economically weaker regions.

“PM Modi’s vision of connecting Kashmir to the rest of India through modern transport networks is becoming a reality. The rail link is indeed a priceless Eid gift for the people of J&K,” he added.

The Udhampur-Baramulla rail line, passing through challenging Himalayan terrain, is regarded as a vital strategic and developmental initiative, aimed at improving connectivity and integration of the region with the rest of the country.