UAPA Case: Police Intensify crackdown on terrorist associates, 11 houses searched in Srinagar

In its continued resolute efforts to combat terrorist ecosystem by targeting terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfits and in the furtherance of investigation into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Srinagar Police continues intensified searches across multiple locations in the city with the aim to dismantle terrorist ecosystem in the district.

Pertinently, searches of residences of numerous terrorist associates have been conducted till now to target the infrastructure supporting terrorist activity unsparingly.

In continuation wrt the same, Srinagar Police has conducted searches at the residences of :

1. Noor Mohammad Sheikh son of Late Gh Mohammad resident of Kanimazar involved in case FIR No. 156/2023 u/s 7/25 A Act, 13, 23, 39 UAP Act.

2. Waseem Tariq Matta son of Tariq Ahamd resident of Rampora involved in Case FIR No 46/2023 u/s 7/25 A,Act 4/5 Exp Act 18,23,38 UAP Act of Police Station Chanpora.

3. Anjum Younis daughter of Mohammad Younis resident of Kenihama involved in case FIR no 27/21 u/s 302,392,7/27 Arms act ,13,16,18,20 UAPA of Police Station Nowgam.

4. Bilal Ahmad Lone son of Ab Rehman resident of Syedpora Eidgah , involved in case FIR No. 51/021 u/s 302, 147,148,149 and 13 ULAP Act of Police Station Safakadal.

5. Faizyab Showkat Dewani son of Showkat Ahmad resident of Pater Masjid Zainkadal involved in case FIR No. 35/2022 u/s 505, 153-A, 153-B IPC, 13 UAP Act Police Station M.R.Gunj Sgr.

6. Bilal Lone @ Choonin son of Ab Rahman Lone resident of Saidpora Eidgah involved in case FIR No. 51/2021 u/s 302,147,148,149,341 RPC, 13 ULAP of Police Station Nowhatta and Case FIR No. 130/16 u/s 147,148,336,152 RPC Police Station Safakadal

7. Manzoor Tola [ Released Militant ] son of Asadullah Tola resident of KhaneSokta involved in case FIR No. 156/ 2023 u/s 13, 19 ,39 UAP Act OF Police Station Safakadal.

8. Mohammad Ayoub Dar son of Gh Mohammad Dar resident of Reiteng Khanyar involved in case FIR No. 31/2024 u/s 7/25 A.Act 13, 18, 20, 23, 39 UAP Act of Police Station Khanyar.

9. Mushtaq Ahmad Bachoon son of Gh Mohi ud din Bachoon resident of Kathidarwaza Rainawari involved in case FIR No. 31/2024 u/s 7/25 A.Act 13, 18, 20, 23, 39 UAP Act of Police Station Khanyar.

10. Zahoor Ahmad Bhat son of Late Gh Qadir resident of Trehgam Kupwara A/P Deviagan Hawal involved in case FIR No. 31/2024 u/s 7/25 A.Act 13, 18, 20, 23, 39 UAP Act of Police Station Khanyar.

11. Firdous Ahmad Dar son of Gh Mohd Dar resident of Ibrahim Colony, involved in Case FIR No 46/2023 u/s U/S 7/25 A.Act 4/5 Exp Act 13.23,38,UAP Act of Police Station Chanpora.

The searches were conducted in accordance with proper legal procedures in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses under the supervision of the officers of J&K Police.

The searches were carried out to seize arms, documents, digital devices etc. with the objective of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity against the security of the Nation.

This decisive action of J&K Police aims to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying and taking legal action against individuals engaged in such anti-national and criminal activities.

Srinagar Police remains committed to maintaining peace and security in the city. Any individual found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption, or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences under the law.