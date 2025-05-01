UAPA Case: Police intensifies searches at residence of 21 terrorist associates in Srinagar 

In its continuing persistent action against terrorist associates of prescribed terrorist outfits and in the furtherance of investigation into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Srinagar Police has intensified searches across multiple locations in the city with the aim to dismantle terror-supporting infrastructure in the district.

Srinagar Police has conducted searches at the residences of :

1. Aadil Nazir Janada son of Nazir ah Janada resident of Gousia Colony Babademb involved in case FIR No. 48/2024 U/S 109 BNS 13,16,19,20,39 UAP Act of Police Station Khanyar.

2. Faizyab Showkat Dewani son of Late Showkat Ahmad resident of Pather Masjid involved in case FIR No. FIR NO 35/022 U/S 13 ULAP,505,153A, 153B IPC of Police Station M R Gunj.

3. Momin Ahmad Sheikh adopted Son of Wali Mohammad resident of Aali Kadal involved in case FIR No. FIR NO. 73/2021 U/S 302, 120-B IPC 7/27 ARMS Act, 18, 16, 23, 39 UAP Act of Police Station Khanyar.

4. Fayaz Ahmad Kullo Son of Ab Aziz Kullo resident of Rasmpora Chattabal involved in case FIR No. 97/2016 U/S 148, 189 336, 477, 341 RPC of Police Station Safakadal.

5. Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar @ Latrum son of Gh Rasool resident of Gani Mohallah Jamai Masjid Kashmir based Pakistani Handler/Terrorist involved in case FIR No. 48/2024 U/S 109 BNS 13, 16, 19, 39 UAP Act of Police Station Khanyar.

6. Showkat Ahmad Khandwa son of GH. Rasool Khandwan resident of Malpora Jamia Masjid Srinagar involved in case FIR No. 48/2024 U/S 109 BNS 13, 16, 19, 0, 39 UAP Act of Police Station Khanyar.

7. Mohd Bariq Magray son of Mohd Shafi Magray resident of Kolipora Khanyar involved in case FIR No. 48/2024 U/S 109 BNS 13, 16, 19, 39 UAP Act of Police Station Khanyar.

8. Mohd Rafiq Shah son of Noor Mohd Shah resident of Hazari Bazar involved in case FIR No. 48/2024 U/S 109 BNS 13, 16, 19, 39 UAP Act of Police Station Khanyar.

9. Yasir Hayat Ahanger son of Mohd Ashraf Ahanger resident of Hazari Bazar involved in case FIR No. 48/2024 U/S 109 BNS 13, 16, 19, 39 UAP Act of Police Station Khanyar.

10. Sheikh Faisal Rashid son of Ab Rashid resident of Firdous Colony Abu Bakar Lane Syedpora.

11. Moomin Javid Gojri son of Javid Ahmad resident of Shalimar Colony Syedpora.

12. Suhaib Bin Shafi resident of Gretabal Kawadara involved in case FIR No. 156/2024 U/S 13, 19, 39 UAP Act of Police Station Safakadal.

13. Parvaiz Ahmad Shah son of Gh Nabi Shah resident of Naidyar Bala involved in case FIR No. 48/2024 U/S 109 BNS 13,16,19,20,39 ULA(P) Act of Police Station Khanyar.

14. Imtiyaz Ahmad Khanday son of Tariq Ahmad Khanday resident of Hamdaniya Colony Bemina involved in case FIR No. 112/2023 under ULA(P) Act of Police Station Bemina.

15. Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh son of Abdul Ahad Sheikh resident of Urdu Bazar Srinagar involved in case FIR No. 07/2004 U/S 307 RPC 7/28 IA Act of Police Station M.R.Gunj.

16. Wahid Abass son of Mohd Abass resident of Kadikadal involved in case FIR No. 48/2024 U/S 109 BNS 7/27 A. Act 13,16,18,19,20,39 ULA(P) Act of Police Station Khanyar.

17. Shahid Ahmad Lone son of Gh Nabi Lone resident of Chanpora Jamia Masjid involved in case FIR No. 48/2024 U/S 109 BNS 7/27 A. Actt 13,16,18,19,20,39 ULA(P) Act of Police Station Khanyar.

18. Imtiyaz Ahmad Chikla son of Mohammad Sadeeq Chikla resident of Asaar Colony involved in case FIR No. 02/2020 U/S 307, 120-B IPC, ¾ Exp. Sub Act and 16, 18 ULA(P) Act of Police Station Nigeen.

19. Gulzar Ahmad Malla son of Abdul Ahad Malla resident of Tiploo Mohall involved in case FIR No. 41/2021 U/S 13 ULA(P) Act 188,269 IPC of Police Station Soura.

20. Nazir Ahmad Kandhoo @ Lara son of Gh Ahmad Kandoo resident of Anchar Soura involved in case FIR No. 77/2020 U/S 13 ULA(P) Act 120-B IPC of Police Station Soura.

21. Shabir Ahmad Gojri son of Abdul Salam involved in case FIR No.07/2024 U/S. 13,38,39 UA(P) Act , 120(B), 506 IPC of CIK Sgr.

The searches were conducted in accordance with proper legal procedures in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses under the supervision of the officers of J&K Police.

The searches were carried out to seize arms, documents, digital devices etc. with the objective of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity against the security of the Nation.

This decisive action of J&K Police aims to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying and taking legal action against individuals engaged in such anti-national and criminal activities.

Srinagar Police remains committed to maintaining peace and security in the city. Any individual found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption, or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences under the law.