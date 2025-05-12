UAPA Case: Over 150 residences searched so far in Srinagar as Police intensifies crackdown on terrorist associates

In yet another significant move aimed at dismantling the terrorist ecosystem and acting against individuals associated with proscribed outfits, Srinagar Police has intensified its crackdown under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to a statement issued here, A Police spokesperson said, Continuing its focused campaign, police teams have conducted extensive searches across the city targeting residences of terrorist associates and in the furtherance of investigation of UAP Act cases.

Pertinently, searches of residences of more than 150 terrorist associates have been conducted till now.

In continuation wrt the same, Srinagar Police has conducted searches at the residences of :

1. Adil Manzoor Langoo son of Manzoor Ahmad Langoo resident of Zaldagar involved in case FIR No. 08/2024 U/S 7/27 I A Act 302 IPC 16,18,20 ULAP Act of Police Station Shaheed Gunj.

2. Basit Bilal Makaya son of Bilal Ahmad Makaya resident of DoomKadal involved in Case FIR No 156/ 2024 U/S 13, 19 , 39 UAP Act

3. Waseem Tariq Matta son of Tariq Ahamd resident of Rampora involved in Case FIR No. 46/2023 U/S 7/25 A,Act 4/5 Exp Act 18,23,38 UAP Act of Police Station Chanpora.

4. Fayaz Ahmad Lone (Ex Militant) son of Gh Nabi lone resident of Kaw Mohalla involved in case FIR No. 31/2024 7/25 A.Act 13, 18, 20, 23, 39 UAP Act of Police Station Khanyar.

5. Mohd Ashraf Kaloo Son of Ab Gani Kaloo resident of Aabi Gurpora involved in case FIR No. 31/2024 7/25 A.Act 13, 18, 20, 23, 39 UAP Act of Police Station Khanyar.

6. Qazi Usman son of Qazi Muzaffar resident of Devi Angan Hawal involved in case FIR No. 31/2024 7/25 A.Act 13, 18, 20, 23, 39 UAP Act of Police Station Khanyar.

7. Muzaffar Ahmad Magray son of Gh. Mohi-Ud-Din resident of Qalamdanpora involved in case FIR No. 49/2006 U/S 7/25 A Act of Police Station M.R.Gunj.

8. Shahbaz Farooq Bhat son of Farooq Ahmad Bhat resident of Palpora Noorbagh involved in case FIR No. 11/2024 13, 39 ULAP Act of Police Station M.R.Gunj.

The searches were conducted in accordance with proper legal procedures in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses under the supervision of the officers of J&K Police.

The searches were carried out to seize arms, documents, digital devices etc. with the objective of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity against the security of the Nation.

This decisive action of J&K Police aims to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying and taking legal action against individuals engaged in such anti-national and criminal activities.

Srinagar Police remains committed to safeguarding peace and security in the city. Any individual found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption, or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences under the law.