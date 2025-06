A two-year-old boy died after accidentally slipping into a water trench, located in the lawn of his residential house at Gagangir area Gund.

Locals as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said that, the tragic incident occurred when the child was playing in the lawns.

The deceased has been identified as Mahir Ahmad Chohan, son of Gulzar Ahmad, a resident of Gagangir Gund.

Meanwhile, authorities have taken cognizance of the incident—(KNO)