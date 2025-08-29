BreakingKashmir

Two theft cases solved in Shopian, 02 accused arrested: Police 

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
In a swift and decisive action, J&K Police in Shopian cracked two separate theft cases, arrested two accused persons and recovered stolen property.

A Police spokesperson said, During investigation of case FIR No. 180/2025, Shopian Police acted promptly, zeroed in on 02 suspected persons identified as Gh. Mohammad Dar son of Gh. Qadir Dar and Mohammad Yousuf Dar son of Gh. Mohammad Dar, both residents of Jawalapora, Budgam. Police recovered 44 stolen sheep on their disclosure and both the accused persons have been accordingly arrested. Furthermore, in case FIR No. 183/2025, police also recovered 07 stolen sheep. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other gang members who remain at large, and further confessions are expected as the investigation is in progress.

J&K Police assures the public of its firm resolve to protect life and property, and urges citizens to remain vigilant and promptly share any information regarding suspicious activities, so that anti-social elements are effectively curbed.

