Two terrorists, two soldiers killed in Kulgam encounter

Srinagar, Sept 8: Two terrorists and two Army personnel were killed, while another soldier was injured, in a fierce gunfight that broke out on Monday in the dense Guddar forest area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

According to officials, the encounter began after security forces launched a joint operation based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of terrorists in the area. The operation was carried out by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

As the forces zeroed in on the suspected location, the hiding terrorists opened indiscriminate fire, triggering a prolonged exchange of gunfire. In the ensuing firefight, two terrorists were neutralised. The Army confirmed the killings; however, their identities and group affiliations are yet to be established.

Tragically, the encounter also claimed the lives of Subedar Perbhat Gaur and Lance Naik Narender Sindhu, both part of the Army team engaged in the operation. One more soldier sustained injuries and was immediately evacuated to a military hospital. His condition is reported to be stable.

In a statement, the Chinar Corps paid tribute to the fallen soldiers, saying: “Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us.”

The Indian Army extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and reaffirmed its solidarity with them during this hour of loss.

The operation, codenamed “Operation Guddar”, had not been called off as of late Monday. Army, Police, and CRPF personnel continued to comb the area, ensuring that no terrorists remained hidden. Additional reinforcements were deployed to seal all possible escape routes.

Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat visited the encounter site to review the ground situation. He was briefed by senior officers overseeing the operation.

Officials noted that the Guddar forest area, like many in south Kashmir, offers dense vegetation and rugged terrain often exploited by terrorists to establish hideouts. The encounter is part of intensified counter-insurgency efforts in the region.

Security has been tightened in surrounding villages, and searches will continue until the area is completely sanitised, officials added.