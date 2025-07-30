SEOVideo

Two terrorists killed while attempting to infiltrate across LoC under Operation Shivshakti: Army

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
0 Min Read

Wreath laying ceremony and gun salute held in honour of Sepoy Gaykar Sandip Pandurang killed in Kishtwar encounter
Operation Mahadev: 3 Terrorists Killed, Search Operation On
Operation underway to neutralize hiding terrorists in Kishtwar, contact established: Army
HC judgment a boost for athletes who lack support, lifts spirits higher: Bilquis Mir
The Heart of Dal lake, “Moti Mohalla”: A community sustained by agriculture
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article ITBP Bus Plunges into River Sind in Ganderbal, Driver Stable: SSP
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

ITBP Bus Plunges into River Sind in Ganderbal, Driver Stable: SSP
SEO Video
Key UNSC report says TRF claimed role in Pahalgam terror attack, published photo of J&K tourist site
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News National
Manoj Sinha, Governor, J&K
LG Sinha Expresses Grief Over Tragic Road Accident in Handwara 
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Japan records waves upto 50cm post 8.8 quake
Breaking World