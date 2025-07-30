Developing StoryJammu and Kashmir NewsUncategorized

Two Terrorists killed In Anti-Infiltration Operation In J&K’s Poonch

Army on Wednesday said that two terrorists have been killed in an Anti-Infiltration operation at forward post at Kasaliyan area of Poonch district on Wednesday.

Taking on micro-blogging platform X, the army’s WhiteKnight Corps wrote, “In a successful anti-infiltration operation, alert troops of the IndianArmy eliminated two terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control. Swift action and accurate firepower thwarted the nefarious designs. Three weapons have been recovered.

Synergistic and synchronised intelligence inputs from own intelligence units and JKP led to a successful operation. Operation in progress, reads the post.(GNS)

