Two terrorist associates nabbed in Shopian joint operation, arms recovered

ANI
In a joint operation, the Indian Army’s 34 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group (SOG) Shopian, and CRPF 178 Battalion apprehended two terrorist associates in the DK Pora area of Shopian district, Jammu and Kashmir.

The security forces recovered two pistols, four grenades, 43 live rounds, and other incriminating materials from their possession.

Shopian Police have registered an FIR, and further investigation is underway to probe their links and activities.

This action marks a significant milestone in the ongoing investigation into unlawful and subversive activities in the region. It highlights the Shopian Police’s dedication to neutralising threats to national security and maintaining peace and order.

On May 13, three terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in the Shukroo forest area of Keller in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, police sources confirmed.

According to a top police official, a massive cordon-and-search operation was launched in the forests of Kellar after receiving specific input about the presence of some terrorists in the region.

As security forces launched a combing operation in the Shukroo forest area of Keller, terrorists hiding in the region opened fire on the joint team of police and army personnel, triggering a fierce gunfight.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, three terrorists affiliated with the LeT were neutralised. However, the identities of the slain militants are yet to be officially confirmed.

Earlier in April, following the Pahalgam attack, Srinagar Police conducted extensive searches at multiple locations across the city at the residences of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfits in furtherance of investigations into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The operation comes on the heels of India achieving stupendous success in Operation Sindoor where precision strikes saw the elimination of nearly 100 terror operatives at key bases in Pakistan. Among the targets were Bhawalpur the Headquarters of the Jaish and Muridke a key training base of the Lashkar. (ANI)

