Two terrorist associates arrested in Tral, Explosive Substance & Ammunition Recovered: Police

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Police on Thursday said that it along with security forces have arrested 02 terrorist associates in Tral area of PD Awantipora and recovered explosive substance, ammunition from their possession.

A Police spokesperson said that it along with Army (42 RR) and CRPF (180 Bn) at a checkpoint established at Wagad crossing, arrested two terrorist associates identified as Umer Mohi-ud-Din Bhat son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din resident of Nader Tral and Shakeel Ahmad Sheikh son of Gh. Hassan Sheikh resident of Kuchmulla Tral. During search, explosive substance, ammunition including 02 Hand grenades, 59 live rounds of ⁠AK-47, 01 AK-47 Magazine and incriminating material were recovered from their possession.

It is pertinent to mention here that, both the arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing logistics support and transportation of arms & ammunition to the active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad in Tral and Awantipora areas of Police District Awantipora, he said.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR NO. 86/2025 under relevant sections of law have been registered in Police Station Tral and further investigation has been initiated, he said.

