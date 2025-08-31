BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Two Suspects arrested during raid along With 2 AK-47 In Poonch

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read
Follow us on

Police arrested two suspects during intervening night with two weapons in Sawjian sector of Poonch district.

An official told GNS that one specific input, a team of police raided houses of two suspects. During searches, two AK-47 rifles were recovered from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Tariq Ahmad Sheikh son of Habibullah Sheikh, resident of Jalkian Mandi and Riyaz Ahmad resident of Chamber.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.(GNS)

4 rockets fired from Gaza after Netanyahu wins Israel election
“Tariffs are going to work out well between India-US”: Donald Trump
“We never raised questions on surgical strikes…”: Omar Abdullah
Man injured in Stone Shooting at Mughal Road succumbs to injuries
G20 at Srinagar – Pashmina.com selected to showcase the art of Pashmina in G20
Share This Article
Previous Article Exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits
Next Article NBEMS grants 24 DNB seats to GMC Handwara across seven departments
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Dragon and elephant have to unite,” Chinese President Xi Jinping urges PM Modi
Breaking National World
Cricket under floodlights in Pulwama, Khelo India fest at Dal Lake: PM Modi highlights J&K’s sporting achievements in Mann Ki Baat
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News National
NBEMS grants 24 DNB seats to GMC Handwara across seven departments
Breaking Education
Exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits
Opinion