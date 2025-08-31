Two Suspects arrested during raid along With 2 AK-47 In Poonch

Follow us on

Police arrested two suspects during intervening night with two weapons in Sawjian sector of Poonch district.

An official told GNS that one specific input, a team of police raided houses of two suspects. During searches, two AK-47 rifles were recovered from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Tariq Ahmad Sheikh son of Habibullah Sheikh, resident of Jalkian Mandi and Riyaz Ahmad resident of Chamber.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.(GNS)