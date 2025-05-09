Two Srinagar residents killed, one injured in Anantnag Road Accident

Two persons were killed while as another was injured on Friday after a load carrier (Auto) met with an accident near Daksum area of Larnoo in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Reports reaching to GNS said that a load carrier (Auto) lost its control and skidded off the road resulting onspot death to two persons, who were identified as Muzafer Ahmad Zargar son of Mohammad Shafi Zargar and Asif Ahmad son of Bashir of both residents of Batmaloo Srinagar.

The injured has been identified as Aqib Ahamd Sheikh and has been shifted to SDH Kokernag for treatment.

A police official also confirmed the incident to GNS said a case has been registered in this regard and further investigations have been taken up. (GNS)