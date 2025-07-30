Two soldiers killed as boulder falls on military vehicle in Ladakh

Two Indian Army personnel lost their lives after a boulder fell on a military convoy vehicle in Ladakh on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred around 11:30 AM when a large rock rolled down a cliff and struck one of the vehicles in the convoy.

The Army confirmed the deaths of Lieutenant Colonel Bhanu Pratap Singh and Lance Dafadar Daljeet Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

“GOC, Fire and Fury Corps and all ranks salute Lieutenant Colonel Bhanu Pratap Singh and Lance Dafadar Daljeet Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Ladakh on 30 Jul 2025, and offer deep condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief,” the Fire and Fury Corps unit of the Army shared on X.

Fire and Fury Corps unit of the Army shared, “A boulder from a cliff fell on one of the vehicles of a military convoy in Ladakh, around 1130h on 30 Jul 2025. Recovery action is in progress,” earlier the Indian army posted about the incident.

Recovery operations are currently underway. Further details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)