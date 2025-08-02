Two pilgrims, one mission: Spreading love & unity across 2,000 km

Amid the ongoingAmarnathYatra, a powerful story of faith, friendship, and communal harmony has emerged, one that unites two men from different faiths in a shared journey of peace. A Hindu and a Muslim have walked side by side for over 2,000 kilometres, spreading a message of unity across the country.

The duo began their 65-day yatra from Porbandar in Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi’s birthplace, and concluded in Pahalgam, carrying the national tricolour through highways, villages, and towns. Their mission: to call for peace, love, and interfaith brotherhood.

“I am from Porbandar, Gujarat,” said Syed Saddam, the Muslim pilgrim. “We undertook this 2,000-km non-violent journey to wave the national flag in Pahalgam and promote unity. We walked together, a Hindu and a Muslim, to show the world that India stands for peace.”

Explaining their message, Saddam added, “The government must take strict action against terrorism. It should be eradicated from its roots. This is India’s first non-violent yatra between a Hindu and a Muslim, and it began in Gandhi’s land.”

Their journey, he said, is only the beginning: “Wherever we go, we share one message—Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, we are all brothers. Today, we sowed the seeds of love; tomorrow, it will grow into a tree that will spread across the world.”

His companion, Kumar Makkhan, the Hindu pilgrim, echoed those sentiments. “Completing this yatra has filled our hearts with joy. People should remove hatred and replace it with love, peace, and brotherhood.”

Pointing to his companion, Makkhan added: “Some try to incite hatred, but my brother Saddam is like the second Gandhi of Gujarat. He unites people. Our message is simple: remove hatred from all hearts—Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian—we are all brothers.”