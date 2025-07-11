Two people killed, 4 others injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in Ramban

Two people were killed and four others were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled about 300-500 feet deep gorge in Ramban district on Friday.

Officials told GNS that the accident occurred near Senabathi Dabdrora when a Tata Sumo (JK14C-2038) en route from Senabathi to Ukhral skidded off the road and plunged into the gorge approximately 300 to 500 feet deep.

They said two among the six passengers onboard the vehicle died and four others sustained injuries in the accident.

They identified the deceased as Tawqeel Ahmed son of Ghulam Bhat of Gujrara Senabathi and Abdul Latief son of Ghulam Hussain, of Lel Khill Bengara.

Four injured people have been identified as Shakeel Ahmed son of Abdul Rashid, Yawar Ahmed son of Mushtaq Ahmed, Mohammad Rafiq son of Ahmad and Ajaz Ahmed Bhat son of Nissar Ahmed, all residents of Gujrara Senabathi.

Earlier, soon after the accident, rescue teams besides locals responded swiftly, and all injured were evacuated and shifted to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Banihal for treatment, they added. (GNS)