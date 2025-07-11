BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Two people killed, 4 others injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in Ramban

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read
Oplus_0

Two people were killed and four others were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled about 300-500 feet deep gorge in Ramban district on Friday.

Officials told GNS that the accident occurred near Senabathi Dabdrora when a Tata Sumo (JK14C-2038) en route from Senabathi to Ukhral skidded off the road and plunged into the gorge approximately 300 to 500 feet deep.

They said two among the six passengers onboard the vehicle died and four others sustained injuries in the accident.

They identified the deceased as Tawqeel Ahmed son of Ghulam Bhat of Gujrara Senabathi and Abdul Latief son of Ghulam Hussain, of Lel Khill Bengara.

Four injured people have been identified as Shakeel Ahmed son of Abdul Rashid, Yawar Ahmed son of Mushtaq Ahmed, Mohammad Rafiq son of Ahmad and Ajaz Ahmed Bhat son of Nissar Ahmed, all residents of Gujrara Senabathi.

Earlier, soon after the accident, rescue teams besides locals responded swiftly, and all injured were evacuated and shifted to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Banihal for treatment, they added. (GNS)

‘1,747 Sq KM’s declared as High Risk forest fire zone’
SC issues notice on Sambhal well dispute, seeks UP govt’s status report by Feb 21
Family alleges murder after minor’s mysterious death in Budgam
Reliance’s initiatives in digital connectivity contributing to India’s rapid economic growth: Mukesh Ambani
ACB arrests Children’s Hospital Srinagar employee red-handed while accepting bribe
Share This Article
Previous Article PDF delegation led by Hakeem Yaseen meets LG Sinha, seeks boost to tourism & Youth empowerment
Next Article Three drug peddlers arrested in South Kashmir
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Three drug peddlers arrested in South Kashmir
Breaking Kashmir
PDF delegation led by Hakeem Yaseen meets LG Sinha, seeks boost to tourism & Youth empowerment
Breaking Kashmir
LG Manoj Sinha releases Patriotic Song “Jai Kashmir” celebrating unity Post-370
Breaking Kashmir
DGP J&K conducts security review meeting in South Kashmir, Commends SFs for Amarnath Yatra security
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News