Road Accident in Rajouri leaves Two Dead, Nine Injured 

Atleast two people were killed while as nine others were injured in a road accident near Chattiyar-Chingus road early morning on Tuesday in Rajouri district.

Official told GNS that a Tempo bearing registration number JK02AW-9030 had a collision a Tata Mobile bearing registration number JK02CG-7011 this morning near Chattiyar-Chingus. In this incident two people were killed while as nine others were injured. Army, police and rescue team immediately reached the spot for rescue operation.

The deceased has been identified as Insha Fatima(26) daughter of Akhtar Ali resident of Dhanwan Kote and Farzana Begum(50) wife of Mohd Iqbal resident of Fatehpur.

All the nine injured have been shifted to GMC Rajouri for treatment, they said.(GNS)