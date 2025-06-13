Breaking

Two PDD employees injured in transformer blast at Budgam Receiving Station

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

A massive transformer blast at Budgam receiving station left two Power Development Department (PDD) employees injured on Friday.

As per the details available with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) the duo was initially treated at a district hospital Budgam and later referred to Srinagar hospital for further treatment.

They have been identified as Junior Engineer Hitesh and Technician Manzoor Ahmad Dar, a resident of Khanpora Budgam.

The blast occurred during maintenance work, prompting authorities to initiate an investigation into the cause of the incident—(KNO)

MSME D&FO start Entrepreneurship Skill Development Prog in Srinagar
Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts Afghanistan
Two IEDs recovered from Wodhpura forest in Handwara
Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) Inaugurates New Office & Joining Program in R S Pura
JKCPRS holds Webinar on Fulbright Fellowship for Kashmiri students, Equips Aspiring fellows with key Information
Share This Article
Previous Article J&K CM listens to several delegations during his Raabita programme, Attends to grievances firsthand
Next Article Two drug peddlers arrested with contraband in Anantnag
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

PM Modi emphasises need for early restoration of peace in West Asia in conversation with Israel PM
Breaking World
Kerala Bikers on ‘Chalo LoC’ Mission call on LG Sinha
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
KU Vice Chancellor calls on LG Sinha, Expresses gratitude for NAAC A++ Accreditation
Breaking Kashmir
LG Sinha chairs high-level security review meeting for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News