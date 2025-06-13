Two PDD employees injured in transformer blast at Budgam Receiving Station

A massive transformer blast at Budgam receiving station left two Power Development Department (PDD) employees injured on Friday.

As per the details available with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) the duo was initially treated at a district hospital Budgam and later referred to Srinagar hospital for further treatment.

They have been identified as Junior Engineer Hitesh and Technician Manzoor Ahmad Dar, a resident of Khanpora Budgam.

The blast occurred during maintenance work, prompting authorities to initiate an investigation into the cause of the incident—(KNO)