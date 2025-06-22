Two PDD employees injured in Budgam transformer blast succumb to injuries

A massive transformer blast at Budgam receiving station on June 13 proved fatal, as two injured employees of the Power Development Department (PDD) succumbed to their injuries late at night at SMHS Hospital, here.

As per details available with news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the blast occurred during maintenance work, leaving Junior Engineer Hitesh Wali, resident of Jammu and technician Manzoor Ahmad Dar, son of Mohammad Ismail Dar of Khanpora Budgam, critically injured.

Both were initially treated at District Hospital Budgam and later referred to SMHS Hospital for advanced care. They succumbed to their injuries late Saturday night.

Authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the transformer explosion—(KNO)