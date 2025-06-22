BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Two PDD employees injured in Budgam transformer blast succumb to injuries

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

A massive transformer blast at Budgam receiving station on June 13 proved fatal, as two injured employees of the Power Development Department (PDD) succumbed to their injuries late at night at SMHS Hospital, here.

As per details available with news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the blast occurred during maintenance work, leaving Junior Engineer Hitesh Wali, resident of Jammu and technician Manzoor Ahmad Dar, son of Mohammad Ismail Dar of Khanpora Budgam, critically injured.

Both were initially treated at District Hospital Budgam and later referred to SMHS Hospital for advanced care. They succumbed to their injuries late Saturday night.

Authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the transformer explosion—(KNO)

Hit & run case solved in Budgam, accused arrested: Police
Extra-ordinary medical evacuation carried out in far flung Gujran area of Tulail
Parliament Budget Session: Lok Sabha adjourned sine die, Rajya Sabha till 2 pm
Centre to move Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 in RS today
MeT forecasts a brief respite from rain in J&K from today afternoon, followed by a fresh spell of rain on Sept 6-7
Share This Article
Previous Article Another flight brings back 290 Indians from Iran under Op Sindhu, total evacuated reaches 1,117
Next Article After bombing Iran’s nuke sites, Trump warns Iran of further action if “peace not achieved soon”
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Gold shows structural shift as volatility falls, rate sensitivity weakens: Llama Research
Breaking
No rise in off-site radiation detected after US strikes on Iranian nuke sites: IAEA
Breaking World
Netanyahu congratulates Trump, says ‘bold decision to target Iran’s nuclear facilities will change history’
Breaking World
Iran’s Atomic Energy body confirms attacks on nuke sites, says it won’t halt development of the ‘national industry’
Breaking World