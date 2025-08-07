Two pastoral nomads killed, two injured in stone-slide in Kulgam upper reaches

Waltangu (Kulgam), Aug 06: Two members of the Bakarwal nomadic community were killed and two others injured after a stoneslide struck their doka (temporary shelter) in Kanzalpathri, Waltangu Nard, in the upper reaches of Kulgam district on Wednesday morning.

Soon after the incident, locals, the Kulgam district administration, police, and SDRF teams rushed to the spot and, along with members of the nomadic community, rescued the injured and retrieved the bodies. The victims were shifted to the emergency hospital in Qazigund.

Forest and Tribal Affairs Minister Javed Ahmed Rana expressed grief over the tragedy and assured government support to the affected families.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two Gujjar-Bakarwal nomads in a stoneslide in Kulgam. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May Allah (SWT) grant the departed the highest place in Jannat. DC Kulgam is overseeing rescue efforts; the government will ensure full support to the affected,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan said Kanzalpathri is about a two-and-a-half-hour uphill trek from Waltangu and had two dokas of the Bakarwal community.

“Early in the morning, we received information about the incident. SDRF, revenue, and police teams were immediately mobilised,” he said.

He added that the stoneslide was triggered by falling trees. “The 2005 avalanche that hit Waltangu Nard occurred in the same belt. This nomadic community, from Marhore, had migrated here for a few months for grazing, along with their livestock,” DC said.

The deceased have been identified as Mohd Shafi Bokad, son of Mehboob Bokad, and his daughter Reshmi Jan. The injured — Zakir Ahmad, son of Mohd Shafi Bokad, and Sakeena Begum, wife of Mohd Shafi Bokad — are undergoing treatment and are stated to be in critical condition.

Hilal Ahmad, a local resident, said that on Tuesday late night, gusty winds and rains lashed the Kund belt of Waltangu Nard (behak) Kenzalpatheri, where the incident occurred.

He said the pastoral nomadic community had set up a few dokas in the upper reaches of Waltangu Nard Kenzalpatheri behak. During the night, possibly due to the rains and strong winds, trees fell, triggering a stone slide that hit the dokas where the family was staying.

“The father and daughter died on the spot, while two other family members were injured and shifted to the hospital, where their condition is stated to be critical,” Hilal added.

MLA Devsar Peerzada Feroze Ahmad visited the site and assured the victims of full support. “Waltangu Nard has witnessed such tragedies before. People here have been demanding permanent huts, which I will ensure are provided from my Constituency Development Fund. Some quarters sanctioned after the snow avalanche earlier this year are still pending. I have spoken to the Tribal Minister, and the remaining work on that project will be expedited,” he said.