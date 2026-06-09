Kashmir

Two Minor Children Drown After Slipping Into Canal in Ganderbal

ByRK NEWS

Jun 9, 2026

Ganderbal, June 9: Two minor children lost their lives after accidentally slipping into an irrigation canal in Goripora village of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday, officials said.

According to officials, the incident occurred when the children fell into the Baba irrigation canal in Goripora, resulting in their drowning.

The deceased have been identified as Ashiya (4), daughter of Mohammad Amin Lone, and Mohammad Imran (6), son of Mohammad Iqbal Lone, both residents of Goripora, Kangan.

Local residents immediately launched a rescue effort and managed to retrieve the children from the canal. However, both were found dead.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident and initiated necessary proceedings.

By RK NEWS

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