Two Killed, Several Injured as Traveller Vehicle Meets Accident Near Gumri, Drass

Drass, July 16: In a tragic incident early Wednesday morning, two people lost their lives while several others sustained injuries after a temporary traveller vehicle en route to Kargil met with an accident near Gumri in Drass subdivision.

According to officials, the accident occurred at a sharp turn, resulting in the vehicle veering off the road. “Two persons died on the spot, while the injured were initially taken to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Drass and later referred to District Hospital (DH) Kargil for further treatment,” an official said.

Following the incident, a swift rescue operation was launched by the Police, Indian Army, and civil administration and rescue teams ensured prompt evacuation of the injured.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Drass, Vishal Atri, confirmed the fatalities. Two people have died in the mishap. The rest of the injured have been shifted to Kargil for advanced medical care,” he said, adding that the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident.