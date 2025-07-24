Two killed in Reasi landslide amid relentless rains in Jammu region

Srinagar, July 23: Two persons lost their lives after a landslide buried their tent in the Mahore area of Reasi district, as relentless rains continue to batter the Jammu region, triggering flash floods, road blockades, and landslide threats across multiple districts.

Key highways, including the 270-kilometre Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Mughal Road, and Kishtwar-Sinthan route, were blocked due to mudslides. The Meteorological Department has issued warnings of heavy rain, gusty winds, and increased flash flood risks across the region.

According to police, the victims have been identified as Rashpal Singh (26) from TuliKalavan and Ravi Kumar (23) from Chenani. They were resting in a tent when a landslide struck, burying them under debris. The incident occurred near a Lord Shiva shrine in the mountainous Badora area of Mahore tehsil, where both were deployed to assist with track maintenance for shrine pilgrims.

Their bodies were recovered following a joint rescue operation by local residents and police. A postmortem is underway, after which the bodies will be handed over to their families.

Meanwhile, torrential rains continued for the third consecutive day, causing widespread disruption across the Jammu region. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, a vital lifeline connecting the Valley to the rest of India, remains blocked at several points due to mudslides near Magerkote and Seri in Ramban district.

Hundreds of commuters, including two convoys of Amarnath pilgrims returning from Kashmir, were stranded. Traffic officials said clearance efforts are ongoing, though movement has been suspended until weather conditions improve.

The Kishtwar-Sinthan road and several internal link roads in Rajouri, Poonch, Udhampur, Doda, Reasi, and Ramban districts also remain closed due to flash floods and landslides. District administrations are on high alert following an IMD flash flood warning valid until July 24. Emergency control rooms have been activated in most districts to handle potential crises.

Officials reported damage to several kutcha houses and cowsheds, although the full extent of losses is yet to be assessed.

According to the Meteorological Department, Udhampur recorded the highest rainfall at 51.8 mm, followed by Ramban (20.5 mm), Reasi (17.9 mm), and Jammu (8.5 mm) overnight.

Dr.Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of the MeT Department, said light to moderate showers are expected to continue across the Kashmir Division, with intense rainfall and gusty winds (30–40 km/h) likely in parts of South Kashmir, Rajouri, Poonch, and along the Banihal-Ramban axis over the next 4–6 hours.

Speaking to Rising Kashmir, Dr.Mukhtar warned of a high risk of landslides, mudslides, and flash floods in vulnerable areas. Authorities have advised tourists, transporters, and trekkers to avoid travel and suspend activities such as Shikara rides or boating during periods of intense rainfall.

“On 24th July, there is forecast light to moderate rain, thunder at many places with intense rain at isolated to scattered places of Jammu Div (Poonch,Rajouri, Ramban,Reasi,Udhampur. Few places of Kashmir Division may also recieve moderate and intense showers,”DrMukhtar said.

He said again 25-27th July, there is forecast of hot & humid with possibility of brief showers at few places.

The MeT has also issued advisory stating that there is possibility of intense showers, gusty winds, heavy to very heavy Rain at isolated to scattered places of J&K till 24th July.

It said there is possibility of flash floods at few vulnerable places with landslides, mudslides and shooting stones. There can be rise in water levels in water bodies across the Valley.

In response to the adverse conditions, Jammu and Kashmir Police have issued a list of emergency contact numbers covering key officers and police stations across the region to assist the people during the weather.

A traffic police department spokesman said that during the past 24 hours, Jammu-Srinagar NHW remained blocked for more than three hours due to flash floods/Mudslides at T2 and Seri, Ramban.

He said there was slow movement was observed on NH-44 due to breakdown of 02 HMVs, single lane traffic at Nashri-Dalwas and between Marog&KishtwriPather.

On Thursday, SANJY Convoy, LMVs passenger, private cars shall be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) viz from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa. However, HMVs shall be allowed on alternate days.

On Mughal road, after getting green signal from Road maintenance agencies (GREF). LMVs Passenger, Private Cars shall be allowed from both sides on Mughal road viz from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa via Poonch. However, HMVs (upto ten tyres only) shall be allowed from Shopian towards Poonch, the Spokesman added.