Two Killed After Landslide Hits J&K’s Reasi

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read
The dead man's body. Focus on hand

Two people were killed on Wednesday night after a landslide hit near Shiv Gufa in Mahore area of district Reasi.

Officials told GNS that during early hours of Wednesday night a landslide took place near Shiva Gufa resulting in death of two people.

The deceased have been identified as Rashpal Singh (26), son of Soba Ram, resident of Tuli Kalavan, Tehsil Chasana, District Reasi and Ravi Kumar (23), son of Purushottam Kumar, resident of Chenani, District Udhampur. Rashpal was reportedly working as a JCB operator. Both were sleeping in the tent when this incident occured.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.(GNS)

